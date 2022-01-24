AIkido Pharma announces $3M share repurchase program
Jan. 24, 2022 1:41 PM ETAIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AIkido Pharma (AIKI +0.8%) has authorized a buyback program to repurchase up to $3M of the company's outstanding common stock, effective immediately.
- This represents 7% of total market cap of $42.07M.
- "The Board's decision to establish this share repurchase program reflects the Company's commitment to creating shareholder value, our strong balance sheet and the expectations we have for 2022." said Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido. "We will continue our efforts to create shareholder value by continuing to prioritize capital allocation that supports our growth strategies. Further, we anticipate several monetization events this year, from several of our recent investments, which we believe will further augment shareholder value."