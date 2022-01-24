Gap, Dollar Tree and Domino's break higher to defy gloomy market sentiment
Jan. 24, 2022 1:54 PM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), DLTR, GPSXRT, HD, ORLY, TSCO, BBYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Select consumer discretionary stocks are right at the top of the S&P 500 Index today with investors continuing to rotate into dividend-paying value names over the tech sector and many 2021 favorites.
- Notable gainers include Gap (GPS +5.9%), Dollar Tree (DLTR +3.4%), Domino's Pizza (DPZ +3.4%), Best Buy (BBY +2.9%), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO +1.9%) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +2.0%).
- Meanwhile, Home Depot (HD +1.8%) is the top gainer in the Dow 30.
- The confidence in those stocks today arrives just ahead of the earnings season when many will report numbers for the crucial holiday quarter
- The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT +3.9%) is having a strong day with M&A intrigue in the department store sector providing a boost.
