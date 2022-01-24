Fund manager Jim Chanos: I'm long the market but short the craziness
Jan. 24, 2022 1:58 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- High-profile short-seller Jim Chanos predicted Monday that the broader stock market would eventually bounce back from its recent selling spree, but he warned that many individual stocks remained overvalued, even with the sharp decline that's taken place since the heights of 2021.
- "At my firm, we're comfortable being long the indices and being short a lot of the craziness," the founder and managing partner of Kynikos Associates told CNBC.
- Chanos pointed out that many stocks still hold high P/E ratios compared to 2023 earnings projections and advised that investors avoid these more speculative names, despite the fact that prices have been cut sharply in recent months.
- "You've got to go through your portfolio and just sort of say 'what really is cheap and what's necessarily just down,'" he said.
- Chanos, who is primarily known as a short-seller but runs a hedge fund with diverse portfolio positions, revealed that his firm has been "slightly net long" for most of the year so far.
- He noted that his preference for shorts was "very, very painful in 2020 and early 2021" but "it has been a lot less painful, obviously, since mid-year last year as a lot of craziness has begun to be wrung out of this market."
- Chanos also spotlighted the fact that the meme-stock craze hit its peak almost a year ago, describing that phenomenon as a symbol of "speculative excess" during that stage of the investing cycle.
- The Kynikos founder added that he still worries that investors will learn the "wrong lesson" from the meme-stock era.
