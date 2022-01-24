Greenwich LifeSciences up 23% on stock buyback on tough day for markets

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • On a day where markets are taking a beating, one bright spot among biotech names is Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI +19.8%), which is focused on immunotherapies for breast cancer.
  • The company is benefitting today from its announcement it will repurchase up to $10M of common stock at any time.
  • However, like many other biotechs, Greenwich has had a rough start to the year. From Jan. 1 through Friday's close, shares are down 33%.
  • Last month, Greenwich presented 5-year data from a phase 2b trial of its breast cancer therapy GP2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.