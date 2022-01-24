Greenwich LifeSciences up 23% on stock buyback on tough day for markets
Jan. 24, 2022
- On a day where markets are taking a beating, one bright spot among biotech names is Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI +19.8%), which is focused on immunotherapies for breast cancer.
- The company is benefitting today from its announcement it will repurchase up to $10M of common stock at any time.
- However, like many other biotechs, Greenwich has had a rough start to the year. From Jan. 1 through Friday's close, shares are down 33%.
- Last month, Greenwich presented 5-year data from a phase 2b trial of its breast cancer therapy GP2.