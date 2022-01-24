Cemtrex shares sink on going concern uncertainties, wider Q4 loss
Jan. 24, 2022
- Cemtrex (CETX -9.9%) shares sink following the firm's grim outlook in its 2021 annual report and a wider Q4 loss Y/Y.
- In its annual report released on Jan. 21 postmarket, CETX said it incurred substantial losses over the last 2 years and has debt obligations over the next FY that raise substantial doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern.
- CETX incurred ~16% higher operating expenses in 2021, at $25.7M, led by increases in personnel costs, insurance and research and development, as per its Q4 earnings release.
- In its annual report, CETX noted that the pandemic hit operations due to delays in expected orders and product launches amid restrictions leading to supply chain disruptions. Overall bookings in its industrial services segment were down more than 20%.
- CETX said it will continue to cut expenses through issue of notes, equity offerings and sale/reallocation of fixed assets.
- It believes substantial doubt has been alleviated by its plans and it has sufficient working capital to sustain operations for at least the next 12 months.
- "There is no guarantee that cash flow from operations and/or debt and equity financings will provide sufficient capital to meet our expansion goals working capital needs, or fund our operations," CETX warned in its annual report.
- Last week, SA contributor Henrik Alex wrote with Strong Sell rating, "Cemtrex - Further Dilution Much More Likely Than Buybacks - Get Short".
- Alex noted that cash flows from operations have been insufficient to cover working capital needs, forcing CETX to access the capital markets on a regular basis.
- CETX stock has lost 56% in value over the last 1 year.