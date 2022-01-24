Will Microsoft's Q2 Earnings support analysts upbeat view?
Jan. 24, 2022 2:12 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.78B (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Quick look at Profitability Grade and underlying metrics:
- Over the last 2 years, MSFT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Microsoft expects FQ2 Windows commercial products and cloud services revenues to grow in the low double-digit range, driven by demand for Microsoft 365 and advanced security solutions.
- Its gaming segment is seen benefitting from increases in adoption of Game Pass subscription service and Xbox Live monthly active users; revenues are expected to be up in high-single digits.
- Last week, Microsoft announced that it is buying Activision for $68.7B in one of its biggest moves it has ever made in the videogame market; deal expected to close in FY23.
- "Based on our recent checks we believe the company saw another robust performance in the December quarter led by Azure/Office 365 with our expectations to see a ~3% top-line beat and upside across the board which should be a major boost in the arm for the overall tech sector looking ahead," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives commented as cited by Barrons.
- Ives believes major cloud deals are up more than 50% at Microsoft, with “clear momentum” into 2022 as deal sizes also increase. Read more.
- Last week, Bank of America analyst Brad Sills reiterated his upbeat view of Microsoft due to expectations for "sustained strength" across the company's key business franchises.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Microsoft Earnings Preview: Will Good Be Good Enough?
- While on YTD basis the stock lost 12%, in today's trading session MSFT touched a low of $276.42 in its intraday trading ahead of its Q2 earnings.
- Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Strong Buy for the stock.