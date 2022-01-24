Cannabis stocks extend selloff as investors shun risky assets

Cannabis Stock Loss

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marijuana stocks have joined a broad-based selloff in the market as investors rotate out of risky assets whose valuations will come under pressure in the event of a potential interest rate hike in the U.S.
  • Notably, U.S. Multi-State Operators such as Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF -5.7%), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF -6.3%) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF -5.7%) have been hit particularly hard. Canadian Licensed Producers including Sundial Growers (SNDL -6.0%) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB -4.6%) are also among significant decliners.
  • Meanwhile, extending the YTD loss to ~13%, the largest cannabis ETF, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ -1.3%), has dropped for the fifth straight session to reach the lowest level since March 2020.
  • However, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS -3.6%), tracking the U.S. MSOs, has fared even worse during the year, as shown in this graph.
