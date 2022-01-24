Veracyte' test can help accelerate timely treatment for lung cancer patients: study
Jan. 24, 2022 2:23 PM ETVeracyte, Inc. (VCYT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Veracyte (VCYT +1.1%) said new data suggests that its Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC) test can accelerate delivery of curative therapy for patients with high-risk lung nodules and inconclusive bronchoscopy results.
- The company said the findings from the study, which were published in BMC Pulmonary Medicine, also show that the test can increase physician confidence in clinical decision-making and decrease unnecessary diagnostic procedures.
- Veracyte noted that the study found that the Percepta GSC test results significantly increased the rate of recommendation for curative therapy without additional, intervening procedures. Physicians who received the Percepta GSC result recommended surgical resection or ablative therapy more than twice as often as those who did not receive the test result.
- “These findings reinforce the clinical value and benefits of Veracyte’s Percepta GSC, suggesting that the test could help improve outcomes for early-stage lung cancer patients by supporting recommended treatment approaches, reducing diagnostic delays and preventing unnecessary procedures," said said Giulia Kennedy, Veracyte's global chief scientific officer and chief medical officer.