AT&T fiber turns on multi-gigabit speeds in parts of 70 markets

Jan. 24, 2022

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

  • Despite the recent focus on 5G and aviation, AT&T (T -2.7%) is making some news on the fiber side of the business today, turning on multi-gig speeds in dozens of markets.
  • It says nearly 5.2 million customer locations in parts of 70 metros (including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas) can take advantage of tiers offering symmetrical speeds of 2 gigabits per second and 5 Gbps.
  • It's planning to spread that tech throughout the current fiber footprint as well as its expansion efforts (pursuing 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025).
  • The carrier is also streamlining pricing across the consumer fiber portfolio, promising no equipment fees, no data caps, no annual contract and no price increase at 12 months.
  • AT&T's consumer fiber 2-Gbps plan is priced at $110/month plus taxes, while its business-class offering at that tier is $225/month. The 5-Gbps consumer plan comes at $180/month, while that business-class plan is $395/month.
  • The 5G side has been messier with 5G spectrum rollouts plagued by conflicts with aviation that have resulted in flight disruptions.
