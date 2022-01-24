Pure Storage rises on Meta RSC partnership
- Pure Storage (PSTG +4.0%) is on the rise after announcing a partnership with Meta (NASDAQ:FB) for the latter's new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) supercomputer.
- Meta is using RSC to build new AI models and augmented reality tools based on trillions of text, images, and video in hundreds of different languages. The new technologies will be part of Meta's metaverse computing platform.
- As part of the partnership, Pure Storage will serve as a storage partner and offer its FlashArray and FlashBlade capabilities for Meta's RSC. Pure Storage has been a long-time partner with meta, helping design the first generation of its AI research infrastructure in 2017.
- Pure Storage shares have risen 30.84% in the past six months. A recent bullish analysis published on SA highlights the stock's upside potential
- Investment firm KeyBanc Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock