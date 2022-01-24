HP Inc. among Seeking Alpha's Top 5 Value Stocks for 2022
Jan. 24, 2022 2:30 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) highlighted Seeking Alpha's list of Top 5 Value Stocks for 2022, released Monday by Steven Cress, SA's head of quantitative strategy.
- With 2022 starting off with a massive stock decline led by the speculative-growth names that dominated discussion in the previous year, Cress argued that value stocks have the power to weather the recent spike in volatility. He noted that these firms come with strong fundamentals, meant to hold up well in an environment marked by high inflation and the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate increases.
- "While growth investing has been a trend in recent years, especially as popularized by Cathie Wood, 2022 is the year to consider value stocks that stand to benefit in the rising interest rate environment," Cress wrote in unveiling his picks.
- HPQ represented one of the household names within the group. Cress stressed that the maker of computers and other devices benefits from a strong valuation and a safe dividend.
- Looking at the stock's "ultra-low valuation," SA's head of quantitative strategy noted that HPQ currently sports a forward P/E about 63% below the rest of the sector -- giving it an A on the valuation section of Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings.
- On the dividend, Cress highlighted the fact that HPQ's quarterly payment is relatively rare among IT stocks, with a dividend yield of about 2.7% at current levels. Meanwhile, SA's Quant Grades give it a high rank for dividend safety, providing a measure of security in an uncertain market.
- "As we consider HP's overall Factor Grades and growth potential, it's clear that HPQ has taken advantage of the current environment, benefitting as a solid contender and improved supply-chain solutions during the pandemic," Cress said of the stock.
