Shopify says new fulfillment center strategy will not impact capacity
Jan. 24, 2022 2:35 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Shopify Inc. (SHOP +3.0%) turns higher after Reuters reports that proposed changes to the e-commerce company's fulfillment network will not reduce its capacity to fill customer demand.
- Last week, shares of SHOP were rattled by a report from Business Insider indicating that Shopify was cutting contracts at several warehouses and fulfillment centers in the U.S. in what could be a strategy shift away from directly challenging Amazon in fulfillment.
- "We will be making changes to (Shopify fulfillment network) to help merchants compete with big-box retailers, such as prioritizing two-day shipping at affordable prices and access to easy returns for U.S. shoppers," read a statement today from Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).
- SHOP still trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.