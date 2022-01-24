Bitcoin rebounds back over $36K as risk assets erase some losses

  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bounces back into positive territory as risk assets erase some earlier losses in a choppy trading day.
  • Earlier on Monday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) reached as low as $32.8K per token, marking its lowest level seen since July, now changing hands just under $36K.
  • Major U.S. stock market indices like the Dow Jones (DJI) -1.9%, S&P 500 (SP500) -2.1% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -2.1%, also extend losses from last week's correction. Stocks and bitcoin appear to be trading closely together as both asset classes rebound within a broader decline.
  • Looking at the relatively strong correlation between bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the S&P, "crypto can be viewed as a leading barometer of global liquidity as it's the most speculative of all the risky asset classes. It has been leading S&P in both directions (with some noise obv, not perfect)," Spectra Markets President Brent Donnelly writes in a Twitter post.
  • Donnelly makes a compelling point as bitcoin (BTC-USD) peaked at $69.4K in mid-Nov. 2021, while the S&P (SP500) only peaked in the beginning of January. Concentrating Bitcoin's tie-in with just small cap stocks, both asset classes have a 93% correlation on the weekly chart, NorthmanTrader.com Founder Sven Henrich wrote in a Twitter post on Jan. 22. This implies that bitcoin (BTC-USD) trades similar to growth-oriented risk assets.
  • Avalanche (AVAX-USD +0.2%), cosmos, wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +3.3%), crypto.com coin (CRO-USD +0.3%) and litecoin (LTC-USD +0.0%) also jump back into positive territory in the past 24 hours.
  • Crypto-related stocks that are gaining some upside momentum include: MGT Capital Investment (OTCQB:MGTI +2.7%), Overstock.com (OSTK +4.4%), Ebang International (EBON +4.4%), Codebase Ventures (OTCQB:BKLLF +6.3%) and Soluna (SLNH -0.6%).
  • Note that ethereum (ETH-USD -0.9%), the second largest digital coin by market cap, is still trading in net negative territory on Monday.
  • Earlier, crypto stocks tanked after bitcoin dropped below $34K.
