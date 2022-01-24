PPG downgraded at Well Fargo on supply chain, COVID-related headwinds
Jan. 24, 2022 2:39 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PPG Industries (PPG -1.6%) has shed more than 5% since issuing disappointing guidance for Q1 earnings, with aggregate net sales volumes down by a mid-single-digit percentage Y/Y, and warning that COVID-related disruptions continue to hurt production and sales.
- Wells Fargo downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $170 price target, cut from $200, to reflect a sizeable earnings reduction for 2022 "where we do not see a near-term catalyst for multiple expansion as earnings upside could be limited due to ongoing inflation headwinds continuing through 1H22."
- But analyst Michael Sison is more favorable on PPG over the longer term, saying it "seems well positioned to benefit once supply availability improves and volumes recover, which we expect will start in the second half of 2022."
- Sison also sees growth from recent M&A over the longer term, with synergies already trending 15% above prior expectations, and with new regions and markets set to deliver growth in 2022-23.
- Citing the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, PPG CEO Michael McGarry said some of PPG's factories had nearly 40% of workers who were sick or quarantined during Q4.