ResMed defies selloff after upgrades from JPMorgan and BofA
Jan. 24, 2022 2:56 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)PHGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- In a day of a widespread market selloff, ResMed (RMD -0.9%) is trading flat after Bank of America and JPMorgan upgraded the dual-listed medical device maker amid a product recall of a major rival.
- BofA's Lyanne Harrison upgraded ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral from Underperform, noting that the stock has lost about a fifth since reaching a peak in 2021 Sept. However, ResMed (RMD) only deserves a Neutral rating as its trading multiple hovers near the historical average, Harrison argued.
- Meanwhile, JPMorgan raised its rating on the stock to Overweight from Neutral, stating that despite its ongoing supply issues, the company is set to record a strong 2022 capitalizing on the product recall announced by the competitor Philips (PHG -4.4%). The price target increased to $270 from $260 per share, indicates a premium of ~15% to the last close.
- Even if the European company resolves the recall and attempts to recover the market share, “we are confident ResMed has both the product range and sales force to ensure it holds onto material share gains,” the analysts led by David Low wrote.
- However, BofA’s Harrison disagrees. “Longer term, we expect RMD's recent market share gains to unwind as Philips (PHIA) supply returns," she wrote, with the price target at $250 per share, implying a premium of only ~6% to the last close.
- Following Philips' product recall, Wall Street has become increasingly bullish on ResMed (RMD) over the past six months, as shown in this graph.