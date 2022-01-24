Obsidian sees production rising for first time since start of COVID

Jan. 24, 2022

  • Obsidian Energy (OTCQX:OBELF -3.5%) says it plans $143M-$149M in capital spending this year to continue drilling in the Cardium while further expanding activity in Peace River.
  • The company expects to increase FY 2022 production by 13% Y/Y to 29.1K-30.1K boe/day (66% oil and natural gas liquids) through the drilling of 29 wells, with the potential for additional development in this year's H2.
  • Obsidian says it exited FY 2021 with average production of 24,605 boe/day, within guidance.
  • It also expects lower net operating expenses per boe due to increased production volumes and continued operational cost controls, despite current inflationary pressures on the industry.
  • Strong oil prices should help Obsidian's debt reduction efforts this year, allowing the company to refinance its debt at reasonable interest rates and relieve it from having constant near-term debt maturities, Elephant Analytics writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
