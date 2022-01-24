International Paper, WestRock and Graphic Packaging are expected to benefit from higher pricing
Jan. 24, 2022 3:13 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP), GPK, WRKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- International Paper Company (IP +0.5%) announces a new $70 per ton containerboard price increase on linerboard, corrugating medium and kraft paper. The pricing action goes into effect with March shipments.
- Analyst Gabe Hajde says the momentum for additional containerboard price is congruent with reports of better-than-expected demand to start 2022, ongoing inflationary pressures and price initiatives across several other paper grades. He expects other market participants to be supportive in the coming days. "While it's not a complete surprise that a price hike is being introduced, we note that the proposed increase is higher than we would have expected. If implemented/achieved, the increase would represent a cumulative $230/ton of higher containerboard pricing since November 2020," updates Hajde.
- The development is also seen as a positive for WestRock Company (WRK +0.9%). Both stocks are rated at Overweight by Wells Fargo.
- Separately, Baird says higher paperboard pricing is a positive for Overweight-rated Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK +0.8%). Analyst Ghansham Panjabi says the company is well-positioned to outperform in 2022 despite recent market concern over incremental paperboard capacity investments. "Going forward, a remarkably improved price-cost relationship is set to provide a healthy backdrop for margin expansion—which should catalyze the shares," he notes.
- Compare growth, valuation and momentum marks on International Paper, WestRock and Graphic Packaging side by side.