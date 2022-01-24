Barings Participation Investors reports Q4 preliminary results

Jan. 24, 2022 3:25 PM ETBarings Participation Investors (MPV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Barings Participation Investors (MPV -3.0%) reports net investment income of $0.28 per share in its fourth quarter preliminary results. That compares to $0.20 in third quarter.
  • Total investment income stood at $4M for the quarter.
  • The company linked the increase to $0.10 per share of non-recurring income related to the repayment of past due interest income from gloProfessional and Westminster Acquisitions previously on non-accrual.
  • The Trust made 26 new investments totaling $29.8M and 19 add-on investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $5.3M during 4Q21.
  • As of Dec. 31, Net Asset Value was $15.64, as compared to $15.32 as of Sept. 30.
  • Cash balance was $11.6M as at year end and $21M of borrowings outstanding.
  • Press Release
