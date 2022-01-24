Satori's Dan Niles: Time to put some money to work, but stay selective
Jan. 24, 2022
- Hedge fund manager Dan Niles remained cautious about the overall market on Monday, with inflation likely to remain high and Federal Reserve rate hikes looming, but he argued that the recent drop in stocks has led to some over-sold conditions.
- In an interview with CNBC, the founder and portfolio manager at Satori Fund reported that his fund has about 30% of its holdings in cash, which it plans to use to purchase some of the shares that have gotten beaten up lately.
- "As much as I hate to do this, I'll probably be buying some stocks today," he said.
- While Niles still predicts that the market correction will eventually approach a 20% mark, he thinks the dramatic selling of the last few days has opened up opportunities and that investors shouldn't let fear cause them to miss a chance to invest at reasonable levels.
- "Human beings are horrible investors. You're buying at the top because crypto is going to go to $100,000 and then selling at the bottom and freaking out because now you've got all this pain and you're trying to deal with it," he said.
- That said, Niles encouraged investors to stay selective in their picks during the downturn. He said he remained focused on "real companies."
- The fund manager specifically highlighted Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), calling them examples of firms "that make lots of money, lots of profits, that are market-share leaders that are profitable today."
- He also contended that his radar was "skewed more towards services than products."
- "I think you have to be incredibly selective. Valuations for the first time, arguably, in a very long time, are now starting to matter and cash flows matter," he said.
