Jones Lang LaSalle arranges $318.45M financing for multi-housing portfolio
Jan. 24, 2022 3:28 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL +0.1%) Capital Markets announced that it secured a $318.45M acquisition loan for a 6-property, 1,494-unit multi-housing portfolio located across Maryland, Virginia and Alabama.
- The company secured the non-recourse bridge loan that will facilitate a Single Asset Single Borrower (SASB) securitization, which is a single-loan large enough to create its own pool for securitization.
- Five of the properties are in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, providing tenants access to the fast-growing job market in and around the District.
- "This portfolio acquisition featured multiple sellers and a compressed timeframe, with less than 30 days from signed term sheet to closing," company executive stated.