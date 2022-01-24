Equifax stock gains after Baird upgrades to Outperform on exceptional verification business
Jan. 24, 2022 3:40 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) gain nearly 3% intra-day after Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler upgraded the stock to Outperform earlier on Monday.
- "We like EFX structurally given exceptional employment/income verification business," Meuler writes in a note to clients.
- YTD, EFX stock plummets 23% as Treasury yields and mortgage rates rally within the same time frame. EFX estimates already assume material U.S. refi headwinds, "which we think yields significantly less risk than appears to be priced-in from material YTD decline/underperformance in EFX shares," the analyst notes.
- Moreover, it appears that the company's operating income on its income statement peaked in Q1 2021, though still elevated from the historical trend.
- Additionally, Baird's Strong Buy rating diverges from the Hold Quant Rating, with the best factor grade in Profitability and the worst in Valuation.
- Earlier this month, Everscore ISI considers Equifax a preferred investment.