Aramco CEO in the press - more concerned with high prices than low prices
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) CEO Amin Nasser was in the press today discussing oil markets (NYSEARCA:USO) - demand is back, investment is low and consumption is undeterred by high prices.
- Demand is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and the CEO is constructive about the long-term outlook; this statement is broadly in line with the IEA, which is forecasting demand to reach 99.5mb/d in 2022, approximately equal to to pre-pandemic levels.
- Globally, producers are investing too little in supply (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:RDS.A); a comment that may be directed at Saudi's OPEC+ counterparts, many of which appear unable to hit self-imposed production targets.
- Finally, Mr. Amin indicated that Aramco is seeing no demand weakness in the face of high prices, an important point as Goldman, Morgan Stanley and BofA are all calling for oil prices to be capped at ~$100 as a result of price elasticity headwinds.
- With Russia encroaching on Ukraine's borders and shale companies set to report in coming weeks, the market is focused on geopolitical risk and shale supply discipline, though bullish comments from Saudi Aramco are always well received by the market.