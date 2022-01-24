Why did GameStop stock drop today? Investors are pressing the sell button on retail favorites
Jan. 24, 2022 3:41 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) is down 8.16% to $97.68 amid broad selling pressure in the market on some of the favorite stocks of 2021.
- Shares of GME are off their low mark of $86.29 from earlier in the day.
- Looking ahead, Seeking Alpha Marketplace author Kevin George sees some upside from the retailer's NFTY pivot. He says GameStop (GME) is unlikely to challenge straight-out NFT marketplaces, but calls the play-to-earn sector of the cryptocurrency industry a perfect fit for the gaming retailer. "Investment in blockchain gaming developers has been muted, which could add value in the form of equity stakes," he notes.
