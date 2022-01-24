Barings Corporate Investors reports prelim Q4 net investment income of $6.1M
Jan. 24, 2022 3:46 PM ETMCIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) reports prelim. Q4 net investment income of $6.1M, or $0.30/share, vs. $4.2M, or $0.21/share in the prior quarter.
- Results were driven by $0.12/share of non-recurring income related to the repayment of past due interest income from gloProfessional and Westminster Acquisitions previously on non-accrual.
- Prelim. Q4 NAV/share as of Dec. 31 was $17.16 vs. $16.87 as of Sept. 30.
- The increase in NAV/share was primarily attributable to net unrealized appreciation on MCI's investment portfolio of ~$0.61/share and net investment income of $0.30/share.
- As of Dec. 31, MCI had cash of $21.1M, commercial paper investments of $8M and $38M of borrowings outstanding.