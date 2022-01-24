Boeing to add $450M to electric air taxi JV with Larry Page
Jan. 24, 2022 3:34 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Boeing (BA -0.7%) says it will invest another $450M in its Wisk flying taxi joint venture with Google co-founder Larry Page to develop small, pilotless aircraft for short passenger hops in and around cities.
- Wisk is just one of dozens of electric vertical takeoff and landing makers but differs in focusing on autonomous flight.
- "Autonomy has to be done from the very beginning," Boeing chief strategy officer Marc Allen tells the Wall Street Journal. "The extra time that will take to certify is the tradeoff."
- Boeing has not offered a date for the Wisk passenger vehicle, but industry sources tell Reuters that the aim is to present it for certification near 2028.
- Five air taxi ventures went public in the U.S. last year as special-purpose acquisition companies, and Embraer shares surged 15% last month when announced plans to list its Eve air taxi venture.