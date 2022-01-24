AIM ImmunoTech reports positive data from phase1/2 trial in ovarian cancer
Jan. 24, 2022 3:53 PM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech (AIM -4.7%) announced positive data from a phase 1/2 study of intraperitoneal chemo-immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.
- The phase 1/2 study, which is being conducted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, is evaluating the effectiveness of intensive locoregional sequential intraperitoneal (IP) cisplatin (IPC) with intravenous ((iv)) paclitaxel followed by peritoneal infusion of a chemokine modulatory (CKM) regimen composed of a cocktail of IP rintatolimod and interferon-alpha (IFNα) for patients with advanced stage ovarian cancer (III-IV) at primary neoadjuvant setting.
- AIM provided rintatolimod (Ampligen) for the study.
- In phase 1 portion, 12 patients were enrolled and were treated with IP cisplatin, IP Ampligen, and oral celecoxib (COX-2 blocker).
- The company said that overall, the regimen was well tolerated, apart from the highest dose of IFNα.
- The phase 2 recommended dose of IFNα was 6 million units every 3 weeks. Median progression free survival was 8.4 months. Median overall survival was 30 months.
- The company believes these survival outcome data provide an encouraging early signal. Overall response rate was 55.6% and the disease control rate (DCR) was 77.8%.
- the study was was published in the American Association for Cancer Research publication, Clinical Cancer Research.
- AIM plans on supporting a follow-up phase 2 trial to show the efficacy of tumor loaded αDC1 vaccine in conjunction with the cisplatin/chemokine modulatory combination regimen.