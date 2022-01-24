Why did Kohl's stock rocket today? M&A intrigue is in the mix
Jan. 24, 2022 3:53 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Koh's (NYSE:KSS) soars 34.99% and traded as high as $63.85 earlier today.
- The huge rally arrives with Credit Suisse saying shares may be worth $70 to $80 per share in a potential bidding war after the company confirmed this morning that it has received expressions of interest. CNBC reported earlier today that Sycamore Partners is willing to pay at least $65 per share for Kohl's (KSS), which is above the $64 per share that's reportedly been offered by a consortium led by Starboard Value and Acacia Research Corp.
