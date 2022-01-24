Why did Chewy stock surge today? Big block trades were reported

Jan. 24, 2022 4:02 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is up 13.27% on a day that large segments of the stock market are getting battered. Volume on CHWY was over 11M shares.
  • Of note, some large block trades were reported on CHWY at a favorable price and there is some sector M&A developments that could be factoring in to the big move. On Friday, pet supplies retailer PetSmart was reported to be in discussions to go public through a SPAC led by private equity firm KKR & Co. that could value the chain at about $14B including debt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.