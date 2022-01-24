Why did Chewy stock surge today? Big block trades were reported
Jan. 24, 2022 4:02 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is up 13.27% on a day that large segments of the stock market are getting battered. Volume on CHWY was over 11M shares.
- Of note, some large block trades were reported on CHWY at a favorable price and there is some sector M&A developments that could be factoring in to the big move. On Friday, pet supplies retailer PetSmart was reported to be in discussions to go public through a SPAC led by private equity firm KKR & Co. that could value the chain at about $14B including debt.