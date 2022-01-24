Citrix Systems gains on report of financing for potential Elliott bid

Jan. 24, 2022 4:05 PM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Citrix offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) rose 5.2% at least partly after a report that banks are working on a financing package of $14B in bonds and loans for a possible buyout by Elliott investment Management.
  • Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are said to be leading the debt financing for Elliott's potential offer, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The deal would including combing Elliott's portfolio company Tibco Software with Citrix.
  • The news comes after Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Elliott and Vista Equity Partners are in advanced talks to buy the software maker.
  • Citrix is said to have begun exploring options including a potential sale in September, as Elliott took a 10% stake in the company.
