Polymet skyrockets as court rejects most challenges to Minnesota mining permit
Jan. 24, 2022 4:09 PM ETPolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)GLNCY, GLCNFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Polymet Mining (PLM +9.3%) is one of today's few big stock market winners, as the Minnesota Court of Appeals overruled six of seven challenges to a water discharge permit for the company's NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals mine.
- Polymet says the court endorsed the district court's factual findings regarding the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's and the Environmental Protection Agency's interactions during the permitting process, agreed with the agency's application of state law governing groundwater discharges, and upheld the MPCA's conclusion that PolyMet's project has no reasonable potential to violate water quality standards.
- Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) owns a majority stake in Polymet.
- Plymet received all permits necessary for the mine's construction in 2019, and today's ruling could help free up the paralysis in the proceedings.