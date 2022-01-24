Chart Talk: QQQ hits extreme oversold territory according to RSI indicator

Jan. 24, 2022 4:10 PM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), COMP.INDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor8 Comments

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • According to the Relative Strength Index, the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) largest 100 stocks, hit extreme oversold levels.
  • QQQ touched the 25.5 handle on the RSI indicator, which is well below the 30 marker, signifying an oversold move. QQQ has not seen levels on the RSI this low in over three years, dating back to Oct. of 2019. The fourth-largest exchange traded fund faces heavy selling pressures, but contrarian investors are watching the fund for a clear buying opportunity.
  • QQQ is currently off 14.5% from its all-time trading high, but the Nasdaq cut a significant portion of its losses on the day as the index was previously down 4%.

