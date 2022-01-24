IBM Non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 beats by $0.06, revenue of $16.7B beats by $740M
Jan. 24, 2022 4:11 PM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor32 Comments
- IBM press release (NYSE:IBM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $16.7B (-18.0% Y/Y) beats by $740M.
- Software revenue up 8 percent, up 10 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
- Consulting revenue up 13 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue flat, up 2 percent at constant currency (including about 5 points from incremental external sales to Kyndryl)
- Hybrid cloud revenue: Fourth Quarter: $6.2 billion, up 16 percent,
- Shares +4%.
- On a consolidated basis, full-year cash from operating activities was $12.8 billion and free cash flow was $6.5 billion.
- "Our fourth-quarter results give us confidence in our ability to deliver our objectives of sustained mid-single digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow in 2022," Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer.
- The company will discuss 2022 expectations during today's quarterly earnings conference call.