Allscripts guides Q4 revenue above consensus; approves $250M share buyback
Jan. 24, 2022 4:12 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) has issued upside guidance, expecting Q4 revenue in the range of $390M and $395M (vs. consensus of $387.2M).
- The company projects FY21 GAAP operating income between $70M and $75M and adj. EBITDA between $295M and $300M, an increase from the prior outlook range of between $275M and $285M.
- Full year cash flow from continuing operations will likely be between $245M and $250M, while free cash flow is anticipated to be between $165M and $170M, an increase from the prior outlook range of between $145M and $155M.
- Additionally, the firm has announced a share repurchase program to buyback up to $250M of its common stock. The new program replaces the previous authorization to repurchase up to $350M of common stock. It does not have a termination date.
- In Q421, Allscripts repurchased $108M of its common stock, and this fully utilized all remaining authorization under the prior program.