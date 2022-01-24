Meta Platforms details new earnings reporting structure ahead of next week
Jan. 24, 2022 4:13 PM ET
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is providing a more detailed look at its reorganized financial reporting structure ahead of an earnings report coming next week.
- The company said as part of October's Facebook Connect that it would change things up
- Now beginning with the upcoming report, the company will split out revenue and operating income/loss for two segments: Family of Apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other related services; and Reality Labs, including its augmented reality/virtual reality hardware, software and content.
- It will also continue to use a legacy approach to report total advertising revenue, and ad revenue by user geography. And it will report "other revenue" - fees from developers using Meta's payments infrastructure and revenue from various other sources inside Family of Apps.
- Along with the new breakout, it will provide historical segment info for all the quarters of 2021; the fourth quarter of 2020; and full-year info for 2019, 2020 and 2021.
- Meta will report after the close on Wednesday, Feb. 2; consensus expectations are for EPS of $3.80 on revenues of $33.37 billion.