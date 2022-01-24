Meta Platforms details new earnings reporting structure ahead of next week

Jan. 24, 2022 4:13 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is providing a more detailed look at its reorganized financial reporting structure ahead of an earnings report coming next week.
  • The company said as part of October's Facebook Connect that it would change things up
  • Now beginning with the upcoming report, the company will split out revenue and operating income/loss for two segments: Family of Apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other related services; and Reality Labs, including its augmented reality/virtual reality hardware, software and content.
  • It will also continue to use a legacy approach to report total advertising revenue, and ad revenue by user geography. And it will report "other revenue" - fees from developers using Meta's payments infrastructure and revenue from various other sources inside Family of Apps.
  • Along with the new breakout, it will provide historical segment info for all the quarters of 2021; the fourth quarter of 2020; and full-year info for 2019, 2020 and 2021.
  • Meta will report after the close on Wednesday, Feb. 2; consensus expectations are for EPS of $3.80 on revenues of $33.37 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.