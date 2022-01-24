eFFECTOR Therapeutics provides pipeline update; inks up to $50M investment contract
Jan. 24, 2022 4:20 PM ETeFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) announced pipeline updates and an investment agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for a commitment of up to $50M over 36 months.
- The company said that a new group has been added to evaluate frontline maintenance in patients with PD-L1 ≥1% in the phase 2b KICKSTART trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The company said it was discontinuing development of tomivosertib in patients who have already progressed on pembrolizumab (sold as Keytruda by Merck & Co.) monotherapy.
- “Our decision to discontinue the frontline extension cohort of the KICKSTART trial was made to optimize our tomivosertib development strategy and not due to any safety or efficacy concerns," said eFFECTOR President and CEO Steve Worland.
- Topline data from the ongoing frontline cohort in patients with PD-L1>50% and the new frontline maintenance cohort in patients with PD-L1>1% in the KICKSTART trial are now expected in H1 2023.
- In addition the company said it dosed patients in two new expansion groups in the phase 2a trial evaluating zotatifin in patients with solid tumors.
- The new groups are: KRAS G12C-mutant NSCLC in combination with sotorasib; and ER+/Her2- breast cancer in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib.
- The company plans to report initial response data from the phase 1 part of the trial in H1 2022, while topline results are expected in H2 2022.
- Under the purchase agreement, eFFECTOR has the right to sell up to $50M common stock to LPC over a 36-month period.