SmileDirectClub pauses operations in certain markets; reaffirms 2021 guidance
Jan. 24, 2022 4:19 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is trading ~5.0% higher in the post market after the company announced a range of initiatives to improve its profitability.
- As part of the new strategic focus, the maker of clear aligners will pause expansion into new international markets as the operational challenges ease while the global economy recovers from pandemic-related impact, the company said. However, the global expansion will be focused on markets with the greatest potential for near-term profitability.
- Accordingly, the company has suspended operations in Mexico, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand, and the operations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and Australia will continue.
- The changes will lead to a reduction in the workforce and result in year-over-year cost and capital savings of nearly $120M in 2022. Additionally, in connection with the initiatives, SmileDirectClub (SDC) expects to recognize ~$25M of one-time reorganization costs in Q4 2021 and 2022. The company reiterated its previously issued revenue guidance for 2021 at $630M – $650M.