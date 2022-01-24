IBM goes into the clouds as fourth-quarter sales climb 6%
Jan. 24, 2022 4:28 PM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)KDBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) surged in after-hours trading as the software and services giant said its fourth-quarter revenue rose 6% from a year-ago and earnings topped expectations.
- For the period ending Dec. 31, the Armonk, New York-based company earned $3.35 a share, excluding one-time items, on $16.7 billion in sales, compared to estimates of $3.29 a share on $16.1 billion in revenue.
- Following the release of its results, IBM (IBM) shares rose as much as 6% in after-hours trading.
- IBM (IBM) added that its gross margins fell slightly to 56.9% from 58.9%, but its software business, which includes its cloud and cognitive software units, generated $7.27 billion in revenue, up 8% year-over-year.
- "The trend we are seeing is clear," said IBM (IBM) Chief Executive Arvind Krishna, on a conference call to discuss the company's results. Krishna said IBM (IBM) is seeing "high demand for our capabilities in several areas," including hybrid cloud, where the company now has 3,800 clients, or 1,000 more than a year ago.
- During the quarter, IBM (IBM) spun off its Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) unit, which sells managed infrastructure services.
- In addition, the consulting unit saw revenue climb 13% to $4.75 billion, while infrastructure-related revenue declined 0.3% to $4.41 billion.
- Earlier this month, IBM (IBM) said it would sell its Watson health unit to Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount.