Unity acquiring Ziva Dynamics to aid character creation
Jan. 24, 2022
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) is acquiring Ziva Dynamics - a specialist in creating lifelike characters (human or otherwise) for digital applications such as videogames and entertainment.
- Terms weren't disclosed. But Unity notes it's getting a leader in "sophisticated simulation and deformation, machine learning, and real-time character creation."
- We, as humans, are uniquely attuned to react to human movement. We have an entire section of our brains dedicated to rapidly processing faces and expressions," Unity notes. "Creating digital humans that meet the quality and natural dynamics needed to truly satisfy our minds can be a complicated and painful effort, requiring both expert knowledge and extreme perseverance.
- Unity says it's looking to "democratize" Ziva's tools to enable better character creation, and that the acquisition can accelerate the process of bringing tools from (also-acquired) Weta to real-time 3D through the cloud.