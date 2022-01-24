PetMed Express drops 3% after FQ3 results disappoint

  • Shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) are down more than 3% in after-hours trading after the pet medicines company's fiscal third quarter results missed on both EPS and revenue.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.21 missed by 8 cents.
  • PetMed was hurt by ~8% decline in net sales in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021 to $60.7M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Net income also fell significantly year over year from $7.6M in FQ3 2020 to $4.3M in FQ3 2021.
  • In addition, operating expenses year over year increased ~22% to ~$12.6M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $108.9M in cash.
  • “The future of PetMed is much broader than just a prescription eCommerce company and we expect to show progress in the coming quarters as we develop into a broader expert health and wellness offering," CEO Matt Hulett said in a statement.
  • Although it rates PetMed as a hold, Seeking Alpha contributor Equanimity Investing recently said to avoid the stock for now.
