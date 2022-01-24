Opiant to get additional $2.2M from BARDA for OPNT003 to treat opioid overdose

Jan. 24, 2022 4:35 PM ETOpiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) will receive up to $2.2M additionally from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support OPNT003 nasal nalmefene for opioid overdose reversal.
  • The company said the increase in funding is mainly directed toward the costs of its clinical studies to support a submission of OPNT003 to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • Earlier awards from BARDA — a division under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — for up to $8.1M, combined with a $7.4M grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, also supports the clinical development and U.S. regulatory submission of OPNT003.
  • The company is currently completing a non-inferiority pharmacodynamic study comparing nasal nalmefene with nasal naloxone in reversing respiratory depression produced by remifentanil, a synthetic opioid.
  • OPNT003 has received the FDA's fast track status.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.