Opiant to get additional $2.2M from BARDA for OPNT003 to treat opioid overdose
Jan. 24, 2022 4:35 PM ETOpiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OPNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) will receive up to $2.2M additionally from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support OPNT003 nasal nalmefene for opioid overdose reversal.
- The company said the increase in funding is mainly directed toward the costs of its clinical studies to support a submission of OPNT003 to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Earlier awards from BARDA — a division under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — for up to $8.1M, combined with a $7.4M grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, also supports the clinical development and U.S. regulatory submission of OPNT003.
- The company is currently completing a non-inferiority pharmacodynamic study comparing nasal nalmefene with nasal naloxone in reversing respiratory depression produced by remifentanil, a synthetic opioid.
- OPNT003 has received the FDA's fast track status.