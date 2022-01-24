Steel Dynamics Non-GAAP EPS of $5.78 beats by $0.07, revenue of $5.31B beats by $20M
Jan. 24, 2022 4:34 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Steel Dynamics press release (NASDAQ:STLD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.78 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $5.31B (+104.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares +0.73%.
- For FY recorded steel and steel fabrication shipments of 11.2 million tons and 789,000 tons, respectively.
- FY cash flow from operations of $2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 billion.
- Outlook: Based on our record steel fabrication order backlog extending through most of 2022, combined with the continued strength of order activity and broad customer optimism, we believe construction will remain strong in the coming year.