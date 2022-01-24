Lamborghini goes full electric
- The iconic brand is set to release four new cars this year, representing the final gasoline-only autos to be produced by the almost 60-year-old luxury auto manufacturer.
- These models will transition to hybrids beginning in 2023, at which point the plug-in-hybrid setup will include a battery and V-12 engine.
- Further down the line the Volkswagen-owned brand (OTCPK:VWAGY) will produce its first all-electric vehicle, and though planning is in early stages, the CEO has indicated the first EV will be a four-door model suited for daily use.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the undisputed segment leader in EVs, so it will be interesting to see if the fully-electric Lamborghini attempts to compete with high-end Tesla models; however, with the current Lamborghinis fetching $500k per unit, it would be a major shift in direction for the brand.