Lamborghini goes full electric

Jan. 24, 2022

lamborghini Murcielago at sunset with open doors

Hirkophoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • The iconic brand is set to release four new cars this year, representing the final gasoline-only autos to be produced by the almost 60-year-old luxury auto manufacturer.
  • These models will transition to hybrids beginning in 2023, at which point the plug-in-hybrid setup will include a battery and V-12 engine.
  • Further down the line the Volkswagen-owned brand (OTCPK:VWAGY) will produce its first all-electric vehicle, and though planning is in early stages, the CEO has indicated the first EV will be a four-door model suited for daily use.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the undisputed segment leader in EVs, so it will be interesting to see if the fully-electric Lamborghini attempts to compete with high-end Tesla models; however, with the current Lamborghinis fetching $500k per unit, it would be a major shift in direction for the brand.
