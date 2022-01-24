Luxfer Holdings announces CFO transition
Jan. 24, 2022 Preeti Singh
- Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) has announced that CFO Heather Harding has elected to retire from the firm.
- Harding will be succeeded by Steve Webster as the new CFO, effective March 1st, 2022. Webster has served as Corporate Controller at the company for the last six years, playing a significant role in the company’s business and portfolio transformation.
- Meanwhile, Harding has agreed to act as an advisor to the company through December 31st, 2022 to ensure an orderly transition.
- Additionally, Luxfer announced that it will release financial results for Q4 and FY21 after the market closes on February 21, 2022.