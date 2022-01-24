Verisk to sell 3E business to New Mountain Capital for up to $950M
- Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) enters into a definitive agreement to sell its 3E business to investment firm New Mountain Capital for a potential aggregate cash consideration of up to $950M.
- The purchase price consists of $630M of cash consideration paid at closing, up to $50M of earnout payments based on financial performance in 2023 and 2024, and up to $270M of additional deferred payments based on New Mountain’s future return on its investment.
- The deal amount is subject to adjustments for, among other things, working capital and debt of the business at closing.
- VRSK intends to return the after-tax proceeds to shareholders through share repurchases.
- The 3E business, part of VRSK's energy and specialized markets segment, delivers intelligent compliance solutions.
- Verisk acquired 3E in 2010 for $107M and subsequently integrated its 2019 acquisition of Content as a Service (CaaS) into the 3E business.