Equity LifeStyle Q4 earnings beat guidance, issues inline Q1 guidance
Jan. 24, 2022 4:47 PM ETEquity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) beats guidance in Q4 2021 and issues guidance for Q1 in line with consensus estimate.
- Sees Q1 2022 FFO per share of $0.66-$0.72; the midpoint lines up with average analyst estimate of $0.69.
- For FY2022, the REIT expects FFO per share of $2.64-$2.74; midpoint of $2.69 comes just under consensus estimate of $2.70.
- Equity LifeStyle sees property operating revenue growth rate of 7.3%-7.9% for Q1 and rate of 4.5%-5.5% for FY2022.
- Expects property expense growth rate of 7.6%-8.2% in Q1 and 3.2%-4.2% for the full year.
- Sees income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, growth rate of 7.1%-7.7% in Q1 and 5.4%-6.4% in FY2022.
- Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.64 exceeds the consensus estimate of $0.62 and increased from $0.57 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 total revenue of $325.3M beats the consensus estimate of $281.3M and up from $271.9M in the year-ago quarter.
- Equity LifeStyle'score portfolio generated growth of 9% in come from property deferrals and property management for 2021.
- Manufactured home occupancy within its core portfolio increased by 323 sites during the year. RV annual occupancy within its core RV and Thousand Trails portfolios increased by 1,180 sites during 2021.
- For Q4, monthly base rate for manufactured home sites rose to $731 from $702 in the year-ago quarter; occupancy of 94.8% slipped from 95.0% a year earlier.
- New home sales of 1,163 for the year were the highest in its history.
- Conference call on Jan. 25 at 11:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Equity LifeStyle Properties FFO of $0.64 beats by $0.02.