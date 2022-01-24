Hyzon Motors ticks higher after Iceberg Research says it covered short position
Jan. 24, 2022 4:47 PM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) ticked up 1.6% in after hours trading after Iceberg Research tweeted that the short seller had covered its short position.
- Hyzon Motors stock is down almost 30% since Iceberg published its report in early October. The "long term prospects remain negative: SEC investigation, pattern of lies, constant hype, relationship with parent, and handicaps of hydrogen vs battery," Iceberg tweeted.
- Iceberg Research targeted Hyzon (HYZN) in October following a short report from Blue Orca and Iceberg followed up with further comments on Hyzon in mid November.
- Hyzon Motors (HYZN) earlier this month disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission for production of documents and information. The request is in relation to allegations made in the report issued by Blue Orca Capital.
- Hyzon (HYZN) short interest is 9.7%.