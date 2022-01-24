Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies partners with Argent Crypto

Jan. 24, 2022 4:48 PM ETCLGUFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (OTCPK:CLGUF) enters into a third party services deal with Argent Crypto, whereby Argent will utilize CLGUF's unused computer processing power of its userbase to mine cryptocurrencies and convert them into fiat currency.
  • CLGUF intends to use this tie-up to perform a monetization strategy for the foreseeable future until it has the personnel and cash resources necessary to support such operations independently, and until it believes it can safely mitigate regulatory and business risks in crypto mining.
  • Argent must collect all cryptos generated from mining and convert such assets into fiat currency and distribute the proceeds back to CLGUF.
  • For its services, Argent is entitled to a service fee equal to an agreed upon percentage from the converted fiat amount, with the balance being paid out to CLGUF.
  • The deal may be terminated at any time by any party with at least 90 days written notice.
  • CLGUF expects to start mining once its propriety product Limitless VPN has 50K registered active users.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.