ClearSign moves headquarters to Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jan. 24, 2022 4:48 PM ETClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) has moved its headquarters to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- The firm will host an official opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new headquarters on January 27, 2022.
- CEO Jim Deller stated, "The move of our headquarters to Tulsa provides both strategic and business development benefits. We have been steadily growing our presence in Tulsa and plan to continue to expand with new hires and increased collaboration with our partners and suppliers."
- CLIR is at high risk of performing badly, learn why