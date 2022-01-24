Vistra confirms expansion plan for Moss Landing energy storage facility

Jan. 24, 2022

  • Vistra (NYSE:VST) says it plans to further expand its Moss Landing energy storage facility in California, and has entered into a 15-year resource adequacy agreement with PG&E (NYSE:PCG) for a new 350 MW battery system.
  • The expansion would complement the existing 400 MW of energy storage capacity already at the site.
  • Vistra says Moss Landing Phase 3 - like earlier phases - will be able to move quickly due to the utilization of an already approved development permit and its location on a company-owned power plant site with existing interconnection and infrastructure.
  • The expansion would bring the Moss Landing site's total energy storage capacity to 750 MW and 3,000 MWh, which Vistra says it the largest of its kind in the world.
