First Citizens announces early redemption of $2.9B notes issued on CIT merger
Jan. 24, 2022 4:55 PM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) says it intends to redeem total of ~$2.9B of its senior unsecured debt on Feb. 24, 2022.
- It will include: $1.15B of 5.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022; $750M of 5.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023; $500M of 4.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024; and $500M of 5.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025.
- These notes were assumed by First Citizens Bank in connection with its merger with CIT Group.
- The company says notes will be redeemed from its cash on hand balance.
- "This redemption aligns with our strategy to optimize the balance sheet for the newly combined company as we work to reduce higher debt costs by utilizing excess cash from our deposit growth," says First Citizens CFO Craig L. Nix.
